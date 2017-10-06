EnPro Industries (NPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leader in sealing products, metal polymer bearings, compressor systems and other engineered products for use in critical applications by industries worldwide. “

NPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

EnPro Industries (NPO) traded down 0.674% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.745. 11,431 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.720 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $82.72.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.13 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.56%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post $2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnPro Industries news, insider Todd L. Anderson sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $156,095.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Macadam sold 26,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $1,949,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,206,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc is engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing engineered industrial products. It operates through three segments. The Sealing Products segment includes three operating divisions: Garlock, which designs, manufactures and sells sealing products; Technetics, which designs, manufactures and sells metal seals and elastomeric seals, among others, and Stemco LP (Stemco), which designs, manufactures and sells heavy-duty truck wheel-end components and systems.

