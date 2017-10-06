Enersis Chile S.A. (ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enersis Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,274 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 864,566 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,186 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Enersis Chile (NYSE:ENIC) opened at 6.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. Enersis Chile has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of -0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Enersis Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Enersis Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Enersis Chile by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,821,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Enersis Chile by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,766,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enersis Chile by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,811,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its position in Enersis Chile by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 767,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 366,778 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enersis Chile by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enersis Chile

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments.

