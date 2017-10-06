Enersis Chile S.A. (ENIC) Cut to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Enersis Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Enersis Chile (ENIC) traded down 0.16% on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 153,505 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -0.46. Enersis Chile has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Enersis Chile by 98.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. NGAM Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Enersis Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enersis Chile by 94.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enersis Chile by 23.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Enersis Chile by 1.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enersis Chile

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments.

