Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Endocyte’s Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ECYT. ValuEngine raised Endocyte from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endocyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Endocyte Inc. alerts:

Endocyte (NASDAQ ECYT) traded down 1.23% on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,427 shares. Endocyte has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The stock’s market capitalization is $239.70 million.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Endocyte had a negative net margin of 61,437.14% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endocyte will post ($1.06) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/endocyte-inc-ecyt-raised-to-outperform-at-wedbush.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 8.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 264,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 26.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Endocyte by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Endocyte Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Endocyte Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endocyte Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.