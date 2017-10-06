Encana Corporation (ECA) Shares Gap Down to $11.46

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $11.46. Encana Corporation shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 8,585,086 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECA shares. Scotiabank raised Encana Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Encana Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Encana Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Encana Corporation to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Encana Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Encana Corporation had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 19.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encana Corporation will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Encana Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encana Corporation by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,768,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Encana Corporation by 11,232.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,896,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702,894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Encana Corporation by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,575,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,997 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Encana Corporation by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 19,974,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encana Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,564,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Corporation Company Profile

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

