Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (ENGGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enagas SA engages in the business of gas transmission business. Its operating segment consists of Infrastructure Activity, Technical System Operator Activity and Unregulated Activities. Infrastructure Activity segment refers to activities such as gas transport which is the movement of gas through the Group’s transport network, composed of gas pipelines for the primary and secondary transport of gas to distribution points, regasification which refers to the unloading of gas where is it stored in cryogenic tanks and the storage which is the operation of underground storage facilities. Technical system Operator Activity segment is the development of functions ensuring the continuity and security of supply, as well as good coordination between the access, storage, transportation and distribution points. Unregulated Activities segment refers to all deregulated and transactions related to Group associates. Enagas SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR (ENGGY) opened at 13.72 on Monday. Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53.

About Enagas SA Unsponsored ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the natural gas transportation, storage, and regasification business in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure, Technical System Management, and Unregulated Activities segments. The Infrastructure segment provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines for the primary and secondary transport of gas to distribution points; and natural gas regasification services, as well as operates underground storage facilities.

