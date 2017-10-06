Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $6,504,000 Stake in Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP held its position in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Reynolds American were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Reynolds American by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds American by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds American during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds American during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Reynolds American by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds American and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reynolds American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds American in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Reynolds American from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) traded down 2.23% during trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. 159,452,032 shares of the company were exchanged. Reynolds American, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00.

About Reynolds American

Reynolds American Inc (RAI) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include RJR Tobacco, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc, and American Snuff, which consists of the primary operations of its subsidiary, American Snuff Company, LLC.

