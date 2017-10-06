Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation (BATRK)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,480 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Liberty Media Corporation worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation (BATRK) traded down 0.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 18,052 shares of the stock traded hands. Liberty Media Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.26 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/empyrean-capital-partners-lp-has-1-30-million-holdings-in-liberty-media-corporation-batrk.html.

Liberty Media Corporation Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.