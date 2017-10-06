Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,000 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Friday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) opened at 26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Twenty-First Century Fox also saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 463% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,234 call options.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. will post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

