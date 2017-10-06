Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FCB) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.25% of FCB Financial Holdings worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FCB Financial Holdings by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (FCB) opened at 48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $50.33.

FCB Financial Holdings (NYSE:FCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. FCB Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. FCB Financial Holdings’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Les J. Lieberman sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $183,522.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart I. Oran sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $141,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,616.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 887,518 shares of company stock worth $40,792,710 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered FCB Financial Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FCB Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

FCB Financial Holdings Company Profile

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company with a national bank subsidiary, Florida Community Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Company operates in the Community Banking segment. Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided a range of financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, some large businesses, and other local organizations and entities through 46 branches in south and central Florida.

