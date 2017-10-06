Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives $119.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Vetr raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Get Electronic Arts Inc. alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,058 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,176,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,096 shares of company stock worth $23,386,136 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 722.0% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,307 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives $119.71 Average Price Target from Analysts” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/electronic-arts-inc-ea-receives-119-71-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. 1,912,895 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.69. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post $4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.