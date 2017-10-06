Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Receives $119.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.55.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Vetr raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,058 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $1,176,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,096 shares of company stock worth $23,386,136 over the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,190 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 722.0% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,307 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Electronic Arts (EA) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.09. 1,912,895 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.69. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $122.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The game software company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.47 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post $4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.
