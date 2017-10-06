El Paso Electric Company (EE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EE. ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of El Paso Electric in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) traded up 0.09% on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 126,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.47. El Paso Electric has a one year low of $42.49 and a one year high of $57.00.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Paso Electric will post $2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of El Paso Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company is a public utility company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company was engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of approximately 2,080 megawatts (MW).

