Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) Stake Maintained by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC held its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 60,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $142,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,355 shares in the company, valued at $298,813.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EIGR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “ourperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) traded up 0.329% on Friday, hitting $12.491. 32,997 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $104.51 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.21) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Celladon Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of orphan diseases. Its pipeline includes Sarasar (lonafarnib) for hepatitis delta virus (HDV), exendin (9-39) for severe hypoglycemia, and Bestatin (ubenimex) for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and lymphedema.

