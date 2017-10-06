Egalet Corporation (EGLT) COO Sells $11,223.00 in Stock

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) COO Mark Strobeck sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $11,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) traded up 1.64% on Friday, hitting $1.24. 75,284 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The firm’s market cap is $32.57 million. Egalet Corporation has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $10.00.

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.10). Egalet Corporation had a negative net margin of 444.50% and a negative return on equity of 607.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Egalet Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Egalet Corporation will post ($2.75) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 80.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Egalet Corporation in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 87.0% in the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 79,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 81.0% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price target on shares of Egalet Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Egalet Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Egalet Corporation from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

