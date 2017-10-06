eGain Corporation (EGAN) Trading 7.7% Higher

eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.50. 709,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 116,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The firm’s market capitalization is $94.90 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eGain Corporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.48% of eGain Corporation worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain Corporation

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

