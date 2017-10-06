eBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,315 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 270,890 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of eBay worth $29,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of eBay by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ EBAY) traded down 0.72% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,611 shares. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. eBay had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 80.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 11,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $433,285.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $937,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,083.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,238 shares of company stock worth $3,439,297. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

