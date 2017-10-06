eBay Inc. (EBAY) Position Trimmed by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 5.1% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. black and white Capital LP owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $25,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP raised its holdings in eBay by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay Inc. alerts:

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded down 0.46% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. 1,356,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post $2.00 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Position Trimmed by black and white Capital LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/ebay-inc-ebay-position-trimmed-by-black-and-white-capital-lp.html.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $382,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $877,476.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 11,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $433,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,177.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,238 shares of company stock worth $3,439,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on eBay from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $44.00 target price on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.