easyJet plc (EZJ) Earns “Sector Performer” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.56) price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Beaufort Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) price objective on shares of easyJet plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS AG reissued a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of easyJet plc in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a GBX 1,583 ($21.00) price objective on shares of easyJet plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,252.88 ($16.62).

easyJet plc (LON EZJ) opened at 1255.00 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.93 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,219.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,241.77. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 851.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,444.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,613.25 ($2,139.87). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 431 shares of company stock valued at $529,491.

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts.

