Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on October 31st

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit (ECC) opened at 21.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. The Company primarily invests in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that are collateralized by a portfolio consisting primarily of the below investment grade United States senior secured loans.

