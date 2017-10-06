Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.98

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 1,898,126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Dynavax Technologies Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The firm’s market cap is $1.32 billion.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a negative return on equity of 92.09% and a negative net margin of 1,323.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post ($1.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 205.4% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 173,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 116,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 24.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma.

