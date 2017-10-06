DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DXP Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.9985583689934 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get DXP Enterprises Inc. alerts:

Shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) traded down 0.47% on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,108 shares. The stock has a market cap of $558.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 2.66. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/dxp-enterprises-dxpe-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc (DXP) is engaged in the business of distributing maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, equipment and service to industrial customers. The Company operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment provides MRO products, equipment and services, including technical expertise and logistics capabilities to industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.