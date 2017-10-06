Dustin Driggs Sells 5,135 Shares of Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Stock

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) CFO Dustin Driggs sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $127,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dustin Driggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barracuda Networks Inc. alerts:

On Monday, October 2nd, Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of Barracuda Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $30,462.50.

On Friday, September 1st, Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of Barracuda Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $30,037.50.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Dustin Driggs sold 1,250 shares of Barracuda Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $28,287.50.

Shares of Barracuda Networks, Inc. (NYSE:CUDA) opened at 25.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. Barracuda Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.11 and a beta of 3.27.

Barracuda Networks (NYSE:CUDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Barracuda Networks had a negative return on equity of 1,770.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Barracuda Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Barracuda Networks, Inc. will post $0.76 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dustin Driggs Sells 5,135 Shares of Barracuda Networks, Inc. (CUDA) Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/dustin-driggs-sells-5135-shares-of-barracuda-networks-inc-cuda-stock.html.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,660,000 after acquiring an additional 204,731 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,172,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,715 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,034,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Barracuda Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barracuda Networks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,538,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after acquiring an additional 402,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CUDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barracuda Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Barracuda Networks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barracuda Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

About Barracuda Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc designs and delivers security and data protection solutions. The Company offers cloud-enabled solutions that enable customers to address security threats, manage network performance, and protect and store their data. Its solutions are designed to manage information technology operations for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barracuda Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.