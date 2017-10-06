Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Position Held by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. continued to hold its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation by 26.4% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation by 84.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) opened at 84.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.24. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $88.40.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.64%.

In other news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,338,245.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

