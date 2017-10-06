Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 650 Shares of American Express Company (AXP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,916,145,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 104,647 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 789,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $66,807,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,297,922.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $513,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 959,617 shares of company stock valued at $81,377,425. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Instinet reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.48.

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) opened at 91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.21. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $59.50 and a 1-year high of $91.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post $5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

