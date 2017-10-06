Duerr AG (DUE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG restated their neutral rating on shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Duerr AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Duerr AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS AG set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Duerr AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Duerr AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Duerr AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.75 ($126.76).

Duerr AG (ETR DUE) traded up 0.768% on Thursday, hitting €112.404. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of €3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 19.110. Duerr AG has a 1-year low of €64.70 and a 1-year high of €115.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is €103.26 and its 200 day moving average is €97.16.

Duerr AG Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The companys Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and offers hardware and software solutions in the area of paint shop technology, as well as software for networking and controlling production systems.

