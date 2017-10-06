Drexel Hamilton Reiterates Buy Rating for Snap Inc. (SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Drexel Hamilton in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) opened at 14.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The firm’s market cap is $17.33 billion. Snap has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 153.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 37,874 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $554,475.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,797,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,133,598 shares of company stock valued at $29,704,362 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 21,898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,139,000 after acquiring an additional 940,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,343,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,805,000 after acquiring an additional 936,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,353,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $110,010,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $70,970,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

