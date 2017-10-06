Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (REIT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index (NASDAQ:REIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REIT shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Dow Jones Equity All REIT Total Return Index in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

