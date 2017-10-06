Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Douglas Dynamics earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.3361293537628 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. dropped coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) opened at 40.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $41.20.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post $1.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $700,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 322,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company’s portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands, turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand.

