Dorian LPG (LPG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dorian LPG earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.5598762800097 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Dorian LPG (LPG) traded down 2.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 76,740 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $395.84 million.

Get Dorian LPG Ltd. alerts:

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post ($0.45) EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS AG set a $8.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/dorian-lpg-lpg-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-report-shows.html.

In related news, insider John C. Hadjipateras sold 250,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $1,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,037,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping industry. The Company is engaged in the transportation of LPG across the world through its ownership and operation of LPG tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.