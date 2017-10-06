Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 520,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after purchasing an additional 217,060 shares in the last quarter. Fore Research & Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $7,256,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 49,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 17,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/dollar-tree-inc-dltr-shares-sold-by-shelton-capital-management.html.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Conrad M. Hall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $330,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary M. Philbin sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $236,177.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,548. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded down 0.43% on Friday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 488,252 shares. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $91.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.