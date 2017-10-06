Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 675 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,718.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,742,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,167,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,403 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,129,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 675 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/dividend-assets-capital-llc-sells-675-shares-of-citigroup-inc-c.html.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $344,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE C) opened at 75.72 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $75.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.