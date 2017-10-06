DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Macquarie restated their hold rating on shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

“We cut our SoTP target to US$60 from US$68; we now assign a 1x lower multiple to its video business and take down our ’18 EBITDA by ~5% due to rising competition and secular concerns. Our spectrum valuation remains unchanged at US$44/sh. Impact Now is the time for Dish to insert itself. AT&T-Time Warner appear to be on schedule while headlines suggest ongoing discussions between T-Mobile/Sprint. Though Dish could benefit from the regulatory review process, both leave Dish with fewer potential partners. M&A options could include a three-way deal with T-Mobile- Sprint and/or cable, or a Silicon Valley partner like Amazon to build out a fifth network using its ~100MHz of spectrum. Neither of these are an optimal outcome (vs a clean sale of the company) for shareholders, in our view.”,” Macquarie’s analyst wrote.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded DISH Network Corporation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $88.50 target price on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered DISH Network Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered DISH Network Corporation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wunderlich restated a sell rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DISH Network Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.18.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ DISH) opened at 54.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. DISH Network Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.99. DISH Network Corporation also saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,976 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 505% compared to the typical volume of 1,153 call options.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.67). DISH Network Corporation had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Corporation will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network Corporation news, CEO Roger Lynch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $44,438.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,884 shares of company stock worth $1,543,036. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 168,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 44.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,101,000 after buying an additional 669,308 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DISH Network Corporation during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 29.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 129,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

