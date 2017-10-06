DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Position Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in DISH Network Corporation were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 10.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 168,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 44.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,101,000 after acquiring an additional 669,308 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network Corporation during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in DISH Network Corporation by 29.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 129,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network Corporation alerts:

Shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH) traded down 0.37% during trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 213,412 shares. DISH Network Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.99. DISH Network Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the average daily volume of 1,153 call options.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.67). DISH Network Corporation had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corporation will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger Lynch sold 25,000 shares of DISH Network Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 785 shares of DISH Network Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $44,438.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wunderlich reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup Inc. lowered DISH Network Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DISH Network Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/dish-network-corporation-dish-position-increased-by-shelton-capital-management.html.

DISH Network Corporation Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Pay-TV and Broadband, and Wireless. It offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and the Sling brand (collectively Pay-TV services). The DISH branded pay-TV service consists of Federal Communications Commission (FCC) licenses authorizing it to use direct broadcast satellite and Fixed Satellite Service spectrum, its owned and leased satellites, receiver systems, third-party broadcast operations, customer service facilities, a leased fiber optic network, in-home service and call center operations, and certain other assets utilized in its operations.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.