Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Discover Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Instinet reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE DFS) opened at 65.97 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post $5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $74,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,085 shares in the company, valued at $798,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $516,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 135,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

