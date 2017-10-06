Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) VP Sells $204,011.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Clemente Beltran sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $204,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clemente Beltran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Clemente Beltran sold 17,688 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $530,640.00.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 282,548 shares. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Diodes had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diodes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Diodes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Sidoti began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers.

