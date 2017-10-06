Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,515 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Aon PLC worth $88,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Waldron LP grew its stake in Aon PLC by 81.2% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Aon PLC by 7.4% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Aon PLC in the first quarter worth $106,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aon PLC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Aon PLC by 2.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Aon PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Aon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Aon PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on Aon PLC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Langen Mcalenn cut Aon PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aon PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) opened at 146.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.32. Aon PLC has a one year low of $107.19 and a one year high of $147.66.

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Aon PLC had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post $6.50 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,367,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon PLC Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

