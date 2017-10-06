Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 24,072 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.74% of Independent Bank Corp. worth $86,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ INDB) opened at 74.85 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $76.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.20 million. Independent Bank Corp. had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post $3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Independent Bank Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, insider Gerard F. Nadeau sold 5,193 shares of Independent Bank Corp. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $372,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank Corp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $126,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,636,138.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,443 shares of company stock worth $607,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented commercial bank. Its community banking business provides a range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management.

