Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 96,288 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.07% of Ormat Technologies worth $89,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,085,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,683,000 after buying an additional 164,100 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,366,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,538,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) opened at 60.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.22. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.30 and a 52-week high of $63.56.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Iv 2007 Ltd. Fimi sold 7,202,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $410,550,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac Angel sold 150,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,118,038 shares of company stock valued at $633,938,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

