Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dime Community Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.3346938007692 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) opened at 22.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $825.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Dime Community Bank (the Bank), a chartered savings bank. The Company is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank’s principal business is gathering retail deposits, and lending them primarily in multifamily residential, commercial real estate and mixed use loans, as well as investing in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), obligations of the United States Government and Government Sponsored Entities (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

