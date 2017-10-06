Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Position Reduced by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,983 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. National Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 3,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

In related news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $2,996,350.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE DLR) opened at 118.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $127.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $565.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.93 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

