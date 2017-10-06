Digital Power Co. (DPW) Director Milton C. Ault III Purchases 75,100 Shares of Stock

Digital Power Co. (NYSEMKT:DPW) Director Milton C. Ault III bought 75,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $45,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Digital Power Co. (NYSEMKT:DPW) traded up 6.0480% during trading on Friday, hitting $0.5611. 196,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. Digital Power Co. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock’s market cap is $7.56 million.

Get Digital Power Co. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/digital-power-co-dpw-director-milton-c-ault-iii-purchases-75100-shares-of-stock.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Power stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Power Co. (NYSEMKT:DPW) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC owned 1.59% of Digital Power worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

About Digital Power

Digital Power Corporation (DPC) is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of power system solutions for applications in the medical, military, telecom and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: North America (sales through DPC) and Europe (sales through Digital Power Limited (DPL)).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Power Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Power Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.