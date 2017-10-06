DIASORIN SPA EUR1 (DSRLF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DIASORIN SPA EUR1 (NASDAQ:DSRLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Shares of DIASORIN SPA EUR1 (NASDAQ:DSRLF) remained flat at $88.70 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.20. DIASORIN SPA EUR1 has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

