Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) Shares Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,233 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Diamondrock Hospitality worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondrock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC raised its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondrock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondrock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000.

In related news, Director Maureen L. Mcavey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondrock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Diamondrock Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Diamondrock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Diamondrock Hospitality Company (NYSE DRH) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,117 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.39. Diamondrock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Diamondrock Hospitality had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondrock Hospitality Company will post $0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.04%.

About Diamondrock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

