Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Shares Bought by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,753 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 160,423 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Diamondback Energy worth $67,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,609,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,031,009,000 after buying an additional 185,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,988,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $709,428,000 after buying an additional 651,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633,723 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $677,951,000 after buying an additional 1,278,802 shares during the last quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 6,532,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $580,188,000 after buying an additional 3,721,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $438,409,000 after buying an additional 229,276 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $387,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,501 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. 331,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post $4.91 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

