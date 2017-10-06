DHX Media (DHXM) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.05

Press coverage about DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DHX Media earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7038382067189 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get DHX Media Ltd alerts:

DHX Media (DHXM) traded down 3.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,867 shares. The firm has a market cap of $515.88 million, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. DHX Media has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from DHX Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. DHX Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHXM shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. National Bank Financial cut DHX Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut DHX Media from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/dhx-media-dhxm-earns-news-sentiment-score-of-0-05.html.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd is a Canada-based creator, producer, distributor, licensor and broadcaster of kids and family television and film productions. The Company develops, produces and distributes films and television programs for the domestic and international market, broadcasts films and television programs for the domestic markets, as well, the Company manages copyrights, licensing and brands for third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for DHX Media Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHX Media Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.