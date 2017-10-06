Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Devon Energy Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Devon Energy Corporation from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $43.00 price target on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $37.00 price target on Devon Energy Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy Corporation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) traded down 1.57% during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,065 shares. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Devon Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Devon Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry sold 7,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $234,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,338 shares in the company, valued at $378,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 10.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 32,058.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter worth $144,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 12.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 36.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company also controls EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (EnLink). The Company’s segments include U.S., Canada and EnLink. The Company is engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

