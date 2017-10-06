Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom AG alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) opened at 18.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Deutsche Telekom AG had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post $1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/deutsche-telekom-ag-dtegy-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

Deutsche Telekom AG provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services. The Company’s operating segments include Germany, consisting of fixed-network and mobile activities in Germany; United States, which consists of mobile activities in the United States market; Europe, consisting of fixed-network and mobile operations of the national companies in various European countries, such as Greece, Romania, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, the Netherlands and Austria; Systems Solutions, which operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions, and Group Headquarters & Group Services, which consists of the operations of service headquarters and various other subsidiaries of the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.