Deutsche Post AG (DPW) PT Set at €41.00 by Commerzbank Ag

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by equities researchers at Commerzbank Ag in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.69 ($43.17).
Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA DPW) opened at 37.405 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of €45.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.42. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €26.98 and a 52-week high of €38.25.
Deutsche Post AG Company Profile
