Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s previous close.
CAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.
Shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) traded up 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 1,383,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 2.48.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 74.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post $2.59 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director John D. Jr. Hardy sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $29,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stender E. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,212. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13,924.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,540,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486,288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 815.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,779,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,340,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,780,000.
Avis Budget Group Company Profile
Avis Budget Group Inc is a provider of vehicle rental and car sharing services. The Company operates three brands, which include Avis, Budget and Zipcar. Avis and Budget are a rental car supplier. It also owns Payless, which a car rental brand; Apex, which is a car rental brand in New Zealand and Australia; Maggiore, a vehicle rental brand in Italy, and France Cars, which operates light commercial vehicle fleets in France.
