Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) received a €13.50 ($15.88) target price from analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Commerzbank Ag set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Macquarie set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank AG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.49 ($18.22).

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) opened at 14.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.42. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52 week low of €10.32 and a 52 week high of €17.85. The firm’s market capitalization is €30.42 billion.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a Germany-based global investment bank. The Company diversifies its activities into three group divisions: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private Clients and Asset Management (PCAM), and Corporate Investments (CI). The Corporate & Investment Bank group division comprises corporate banking and securities activities and is divided into Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S), comprising Markets and Corporate Finance businesses, and Global Transaction Banking (GTB) corporate divisions.

